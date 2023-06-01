Prism Finance Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 151.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in March 2023 up 151.31% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 103.61% from Rs. 3.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 up 113.5% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2022.

Prism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2022.

Prism Finance shares closed at 18.05 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.89% returns over the last 12 months.