Prism Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore, up 178.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.47 crore in June 2023 up 178.52% from Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.28 crore in June 2023 up 162.61% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in June 2023 up 163.43% from Rs. 3.61 crore in June 2022.

Prism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 3.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.60 in June 2022.

Prism Finance shares closed at 18.05 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.89% returns over the last 12 months.