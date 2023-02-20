Prism Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 82.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 82.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 84.59% from Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 84.49% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.