Prism Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 82.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 82.04% from Rs. 7.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2022 down 84.59% from Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.21 crore in December 2022 down 84.49% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

Prism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.97 in December 2021.

Prism Finance shares closed at 20.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.93% returns over the last 12 months.