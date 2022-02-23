Prism Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore, up 118.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.98 crore in December 2021 up 118.42% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.78 crore in December 2021 up 118.93% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021 up 115.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.

Prism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 11.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.47 in December 2020.

Prism Finance shares closed at 34.35 on February 15, 2022 (BSE)