Prism Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore, up 852.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.65 crore in December 2020 up 852.97% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2020 up 967.57% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020 up 934.29% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2019.

Prism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.51 in December 2019.

Prism Finance shares closed at 19.85 on December 18, 2019 (BSE)