Prince Pipes and Fittings Q4 Result: Net profit slips 9.2% YoY to Rs 88 crore

Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited on May 19 released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22).

The company reported a 9.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 88 crore for the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, PAT stood at Rs 97 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations came in at Rs 901 crore, up 18 percent YoY, as compared to Rs 761 crore in Q4FY21.

Sales volume increased by 9 percent to 45,287 MT in Q4FY22 compared with 41,644 MT in Q4FY21, on the back of the plumbing and SWR portfolio.

Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) decreased from Rs 147 crore in Q4 FY21 to Rs 140 crore in Q4FY22, down 4 percent.

It has also stated that it has been debt free during this quarter. The company has also mentioned in its release that strong value and volume growth for FY22 has been on account of the opening of the economy and aggressively on-ground brand activations, focused dealer engagement activities, and supply security.

On a full-year basis, total volumes grew 1% to 1,39,034 MT in FY22 as against 1,38,289 MT in FY21, while revenue stood at Rs 2,657 crore in FY22, registering an increase of 28% over Rs 2,072 crore in the previous comparable year (FY21). The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 415 crore in FY22 as against Rs 362 crore in FY21, an increase of 15%. The company reported a 12% increase in PAT at Rs 249 crore against Rs 222 crore in FY21.

It is also mentioned in the company's statement that the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.