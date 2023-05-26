Primo Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.80 crore, down 8.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.80 crore in March 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 161.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2023 down 58.56% from Rs. 42.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.95 crore in March 2023 down 39.42% from Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2022.

Primo Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.70 in March 2022.

Primo Chemicals shares closed at 69.77 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -9.74% over the last 12 months.