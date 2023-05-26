English
    Primo Chemicals Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 147.80 crore, down 8.24% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Primo Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 147.80 crore in March 2023 down 8.24% from Rs. 161.07 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2023 down 58.56% from Rs. 42.15 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.95 crore in March 2023 down 39.42% from Rs. 59.34 crore in March 2022.

    Primo Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.70 in March 2022.

    Primo Chemicals shares closed at 69.77 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.50% returns over the last 6 months and -9.74% over the last 12 months.

    Primo Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations147.80187.64161.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations147.80187.64161.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.0879.0769.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.5221.7115.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.41-3.57-7.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.528.584.96
    Depreciation7.657.384.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.6935.5624.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.9438.9149.95
    Other Income7.364.754.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3043.6654.82
    Interest3.212.081.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.0941.5853.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.0941.5853.19
    Tax7.6312.4311.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.4729.1542.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.4729.1542.15
    Equity Share Capital48.4748.4748.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.208.70
    Diluted EPS0.721.208.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.721.208.70
    Diluted EPS0.721.208.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:00 pm