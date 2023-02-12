 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Primo Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Primo Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore in December 2022 up 43.57% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.13% from Rs. 42.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 61.64 crore in December 2021.

Primo Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.64 185.67 130.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.64 185.67 130.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.07 79.90 61.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.71 12.58 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.57 -1.21 -0.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.58 5.49 4.50
Depreciation 7.38 4.45 4.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.56 36.38 8.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.91 48.08 52.06
Other Income 4.75 8.91 5.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.66 56.98 57.17
Interest 2.08 1.21 2.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.58 55.77 54.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.58 55.77 54.19
Tax 12.43 15.26 11.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.15 40.52 42.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.15 40.52 42.95
Equity Share Capital 48.47 48.47 48.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 1.67 8.86
Diluted EPS 1.20 1.67 8.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 1.67 8.86
Diluted EPS 1.20 1.67 8.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
