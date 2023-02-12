Primo Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore in December 2022 up 43.57% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.13% from Rs. 42.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 61.64 crore in December 2021.