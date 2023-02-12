Primo Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore in December 2022 up 43.57% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.15 crore in December 2022 down 32.13% from Rs. 42.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.2% from Rs. 61.64 crore in December 2021.

Primo Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.86 in December 2021.

Primo Chemicals shares closed at 66.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.10% over the last 12 months.