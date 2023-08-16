Primo Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore, down 41.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore in June 2023 down 41.01% from Rs. 186.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 108.94% from Rs. 48.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2023 down 82.14% from Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2022.

Primo Chemicals shares closed at 60.53 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -19.99% over the last 12 months.