    Primo Chemicals Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore, down 41.01% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Primo Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 109.88 crore in June 2023 down 41.01% from Rs. 186.26 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2023 down 108.94% from Rs. 48.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in June 2023 down 82.14% from Rs. 70.10 crore in June 2022.

    Primo Chemicals shares closed at 60.53 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.07% returns over the last 6 months and -19.99% over the last 12 months.

    Primo Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations109.88147.80186.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations109.88147.80186.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.9572.0872.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.018.527.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.384.415.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.158.525.86
    Depreciation8.717.654.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3425.6930.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.6520.9460.49
    Other Income5.467.365.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.8128.3065.63
    Interest3.033.211.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.7825.0964.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.7825.0964.05
    Tax4.507.6317.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.7217.4746.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.7217.4746.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.570.131.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.2917.6048.00
    Equity Share Capital48.4748.4748.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.731.98
    Diluted EPS-0.180.731.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.180.731.98
    Diluted EPS-0.180.731.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:00 am

