 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Primo Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Primo Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore in December 2022 up 43.57% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 30.08% from Rs. 42.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.73% from Rs. 62.04 crore in December 2021.

Primo Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 187.64 185.67 130.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 187.64 185.67 130.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 79.07 79.90 61.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.71 12.58 0.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.57 -1.21 -0.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.58 5.49 4.50
Depreciation 7.38 4.45 4.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.56 36.38 8.23
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.91 48.08 52.46
Other Income 4.75 8.91 5.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.66 56.98 57.57
Interest 2.08 1.21 3.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.58 55.77 54.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.58 55.77 54.19
Tax 12.43 15.26 11.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.15 40.52 42.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.15 40.52 42.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.88 1.25 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 30.03 41.77 42.95
Equity Share Capital 48.47 48.47 48.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 1.72 1.77
Diluted EPS 1.24 1.72 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 1.67 1.77
Diluted EPS 1.24 1.72 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited