Primo Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore in December 2022 up 43.57% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 30.08% from Rs. 42.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.73% from Rs. 62.04 crore in December 2021.