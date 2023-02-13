English
    Primo Chemicals Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore, up 43.57% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Primo Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 187.64 crore in December 2022 up 43.57% from Rs. 130.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.03 crore in December 2022 down 30.08% from Rs. 42.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.04 crore in December 2022 down 17.73% from Rs. 62.04 crore in December 2021.

    Primo Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations187.64185.67130.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations187.64185.67130.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.0779.9061.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.7112.580.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.57-1.21-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.585.494.50
    Depreciation7.384.454.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.5636.388.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.9148.0852.46
    Other Income4.758.915.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.6656.9857.57
    Interest2.081.213.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.5855.7754.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.5855.7754.19
    Tax12.4315.2611.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.1540.5242.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.1540.5242.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.881.250.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates30.0341.7742.95
    Equity Share Capital48.4748.4748.47
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.721.77
    Diluted EPS1.241.72--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.671.77
    Diluted EPS1.241.72--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited