Prime Urban Dev Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore, up 5129.47% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore in March 2021 up 5129.47% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021 up 61.01% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 up 68.37% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.49 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.70% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Urban Development India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.22
|0.33
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.22
|0.33
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.30
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.24
|0.01
|0.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.11
|0.00
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.16
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.08
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.46
|2.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.03
|-0.38
|-2.45
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.23
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.15
|-2.28
|Interest
|0.33
|0.41
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-0.56
|-2.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-0.56
|-2.73
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|-0.56
|-2.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|-0.56
|-2.70
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.21
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.21
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.21
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.21
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited