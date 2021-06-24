Prime Urban Dev Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore, up 5129.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.22 crore in March 2021 up 5129.47% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021 up 61.01% from Rs. 2.70 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021 up 68.37% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.49 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.70% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.