Prime Urban Dev Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 37.55 crore, down 4.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.55 crore in March 2019 down 4.23% from Rs. 39.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2019 up 102.86% from Rs. 11.36 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2019 down 33.87% from Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2018.

Prime Urban Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2018.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 7.10 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given -42.93% returns over the last 6 months and -48.36% over the last 12 months.