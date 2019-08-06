Prime Urban Dev Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.85 crore, down 29.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.85 crore in June 2019 down 29.7% from Rs. 33.93 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2019 down 263.26% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019 down 122.84% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2018.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 5.20 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 03:25 pm