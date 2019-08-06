Prime Urban Dev Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.85 crore, down 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.85 crore in June 2019 down 29.7% from Rs. 33.93 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2019 down 263.26% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019 down 122.84% from Rs. 1.97 crore in June 2018.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 5.20 on August 02, 2019 (BSE)