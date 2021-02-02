Prime Urban Dev Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, down 96.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 96.53% from Rs. 9.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020 up 71.96% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 up 94.78% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2019.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 9.00 on January 27, 2021 (BSE)