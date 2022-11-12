Prime Urban Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 12 months.
|
|Prime Urban Development India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.18
|5.61
|2.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.18
|5.61
|2.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.94
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|--
|0.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|2.42
|0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.88
|1.67
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.28
|0.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.25
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|0.39
|-0.56
|Interest
|0.21
|0.25
|0.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|0.14
|-0.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|0.14
|-0.82
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.38
|0.14
|-0.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.38
|0.14
|-0.82
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.38
|0.14
|-0.82
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|0.05
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited