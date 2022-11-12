 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Urban Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 12 months.

Prime Urban Development India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.18 5.61 2.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.18 5.61 2.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.94 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.05 -- 0.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.09 2.42 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.88 1.67 1.33
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.43 0.28 0.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 0.25 -0.65
Other Income 0.15 0.14 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.17 0.39 -0.56
Interest 0.21 0.25 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 0.14 -0.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.38 0.14 -0.82
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.38 0.14 -0.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.38 0.14 -0.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.38 0.14 -0.82
Equity Share Capital 5.33 5.33 5.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.05 -0.31
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.05 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.14 0.05 -0.31
Diluted EPS -0.14 0.05 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Prime Urban Dev #Prime Urban Development India #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:52 pm
