    Prime Urban Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

    Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 12 months.

    Prime Urban Development India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.185.612.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.185.612.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.94--
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.05--0.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.092.420.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.881.671.33
    Depreciation0.050.050.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.280.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.25-0.65
    Other Income0.150.140.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.170.39-0.56
    Interest0.210.250.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.380.14-0.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.380.14-0.82
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.380.14-0.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.380.14-0.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.380.14-0.82
    Equity Share Capital5.335.335.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.05-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.140.05--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.140.05-0.31
    Diluted EPS-0.140.05--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

