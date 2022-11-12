Prime Urban Dev Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore, up 4.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.18 crore in September 2022 up 4.19% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 53.96% from Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 76% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.30 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 18.07% returns over the last 12 months.