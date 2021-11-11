Prime Urban Dev Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore, up 19.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.10 crore in September 2021 up 19.23% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2021 down 152.3% from Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2021 down 124.75% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 7.03 on November 10, 2021 (BSE)