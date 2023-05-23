Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.42% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 52.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 6.82 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months