    Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.42% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 52.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.

    Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 6.82 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months

    Prime Urban Development India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.932.681.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.932.681.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.36-0.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.042.111.52
    Depreciation0.090.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.330.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-0.18-0.55
    Other Income0.290.150.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.03-0.43
    Interest0.220.300.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.48-0.33-0.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.48-0.33-0.73
    Tax0.02-0.59-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.500.26-0.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.500.26-0.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.500.26-0.71
    Equity Share Capital5.335.335.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.10-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.190.10-0.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.10-0.27
    Diluted EPS-0.190.10-0.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 10:36 am