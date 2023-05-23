Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore, up 29.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.93 crore in March 2023 up 29.42% from Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 up 29.73% from Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 up 52.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 6.82 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months
|Prime Urban Development India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.93
|2.68
|1.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.93
|2.68
|1.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.36
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.04
|2.11
|1.52
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.33
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.18
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.15
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.03
|-0.43
|Interest
|0.22
|0.30
|0.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.33
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.48
|-0.33
|-0.73
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.59
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.50
|0.26
|-0.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.50
|0.26
|-0.71
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.50
|0.26
|-0.71
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.10
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.10
|-0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.10
|-0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.10
|-0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited