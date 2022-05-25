Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 90.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 90.3% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 10.88 on March 28, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Prime Urban Development India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.49
|2.61
|15.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.49
|2.61
|15.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|4.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.14
|0.58
|4.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.95
|0.11
|6.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.52
|1.69
|1.55
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.25
|0.36
|0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.19
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.14
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.05
|-1.62
|Interest
|0.30
|0.32
|0.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.73
|-0.37
|-1.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.73
|-0.37
|-1.84
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-0.37
|-1.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-0.37
|-1.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.71
|-0.37
|-1.83
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-0.14
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited