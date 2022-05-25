Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore, down 90.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 90.3% from Rs. 15.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in March 2022 up 61.03% from Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2022 up 77.07% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 10.88 on March 28, 2022 (BSE)