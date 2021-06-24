Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 1264.56% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2021 up 1264.56% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021 down 22.21% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021 down 134.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.49 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.70% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Urban Development India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.37
|3.12
|1.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.37
|3.12
|1.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.30
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.27
|1.51
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.76
|-0.10
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.55
|1.42
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.09
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|0.41
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-0.21
|-0.98
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.11
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.62
|-0.10
|-0.81
|Interest
|0.22
|0.50
|0.71
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.84
|-0.60
|-1.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.84
|-0.60
|-1.52
|Tax
|-0.01
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.83
|-0.60
|-1.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.83
|-0.60
|-1.50
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.83
|-0.60
|-1.50
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.22
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited