Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore, up 1264.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.37 crore in March 2021 up 1264.56% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2021 down 22.21% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2021 down 134.33% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 8.49 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 33.70% returns over the last 6 months and 75.41% over the last 12 months.