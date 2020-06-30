Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 97.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2020 down 97.03% from Rs. 37.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020 down 512.46% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 149.26% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 4.84 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months