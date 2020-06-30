Prime Urban Dev Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, down 97.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in March 2020 down 97.03% from Rs. 37.88 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2020 down 512.46% from Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2020 down 149.26% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2019.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 4.84 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months
|Prime Urban Development India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.13
|10.29
|37.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.13
|10.29
|37.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.70
|7.00
|25.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.14
|2.46
|7.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.70
|0.83
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.68
|1.29
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.98
|-1.25
|0.75
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.39
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.87
|1.27
|Interest
|0.71
|1.17
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.52
|-2.04
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.52
|-2.04
|0.44
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.50
|-2.04
|0.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.50
|-2.04
|0.36
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.50
|-2.04
|0.36
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.77
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.77
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.77
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.77
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
