    Prime Urban Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 66.29% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 66.29% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 514.05% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 172.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

    Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 10.10 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.35% returns over the last 6 months and 51.65% over the last 12 months.

    Prime Urban Development India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.891.935.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.891.935.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----2.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.902.041.67
    Depreciation0.050.090.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.430.360.28
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.49-0.550.25
    Other Income0.120.290.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.260.39
    Interest0.220.220.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.59-0.480.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.59-0.480.14
    Tax--0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.59-0.500.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.59-0.500.14
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.59-0.500.14
    Equity Share Capital5.335.335.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.190.05
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.190.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.190.05
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.190.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

