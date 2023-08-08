Prime Urban Dev Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, down 66.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 66.29% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2023 down 514.05% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 172.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 10.10 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 75.35% returns over the last 6 months and 51.65% over the last 12 months.