Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 170.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.