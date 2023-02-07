 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 170.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Prime Urban Development India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.68 2.18 2.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.68 2.18 2.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.05 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.36 0.09 0.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.11 1.88 1.69
Depreciation 0.05 0.05 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.33 0.43 0.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.31 -0.19
Other Income 0.15 0.15 0.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.17 -0.05
Interest 0.30 0.21 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.38 -0.37
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.38 -0.37
Tax -0.59 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.26 -0.38 -0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.26 -0.38 -0.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.26 -0.38 -0.37
Equity Share Capital 5.33 5.33 5.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.14 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.14 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 -0.14 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.10 -0.14 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited