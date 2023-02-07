Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 170.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Prime Urban Dev EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Read More

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 5.48 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.72% returns over the last 6 months