    Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 2.62% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 170.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    Prime Urban Development India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.682.182.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.682.182.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.050.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.360.090.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.111.881.69
    Depreciation0.050.050.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.330.430.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.31-0.19
    Other Income0.150.150.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.17-0.05
    Interest0.300.210.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-0.38-0.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.33-0.38-0.37
    Tax-0.59----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.26-0.38-0.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.26-0.38-0.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.26-0.38-0.37
    Equity Share Capital5.335.335.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.10-0.14-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.14-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.10-0.14-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.10-0.14-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited