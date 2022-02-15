Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2021 down 16.3% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 38.22% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 11.00 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)