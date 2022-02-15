Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 16.3% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Urban Development India are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in December 2021 down 16.3% from Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 up 38.22% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.
Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 11.00 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)
|Prime Urban Development India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|2.10
|3.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|2.10
|3.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|0.45
|1.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|0.32
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.69
|1.33
|1.42
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.06
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.59
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.65
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.56
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.32
|0.26
|0.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.37
|-0.82
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.37
|-0.82
|-0.60
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.37
|-0.82
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.37
|-0.82
|-0.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.37
|-0.82
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|5.33
|5.33
|5.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.31
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|--
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.31
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|--
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited