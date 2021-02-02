Prime Urban Dev Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore, down 69.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.12 crore in December 2020 down 69.64% from Rs. 10.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 70.64% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 98.72% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2019.

Prime Urban Dev shares closed at 9.00 on January 27, 2021 (BSE)