Prime Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 50.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2023 up 50.27% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 up 763.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2023 up 1881.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.