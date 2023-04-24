 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore, up 50.27% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.25 crore in March 2023 up 50.27% from Rs. 5.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2023 up 763.08% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.88 crore in March 2023 up 1881.82% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

Prime Securities
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.25 6.90 5.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.25 6.90 5.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.85 3.22 4.10
Depreciation 0.33 0.24 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.32 -0.32 0.03
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.09 1.68 1.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.30 2.08 -0.47
Other Income 1.25 0.82 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.55 2.90 -0.47
Interest 0.18 0.26 0.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.37 2.64 -0.75
Exceptional Items 0.90 -- 0.01
P/L Before Tax 6.27 2.64 -0.74
Tax 1.96 0.53 -0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.31 2.11 -0.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.31 2.11 -0.65
Equity Share Capital 16.18 16.12 15.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 0.66 -0.21
Diluted EPS 1.27 0.63 -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 0.66 -0.21
Diluted EPS 1.27 0.63 -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited