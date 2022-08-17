Prime Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore, up 23.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.28 crore in June 2022 up 23.18% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2022 down 41.51% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.38 crore in June 2022 up 32.55% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021.

Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.82 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.65 in June 2021.

Prime Sec shares closed at 113.65 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.72% returns over the last 6 months and 24.41% over the last 12 months.