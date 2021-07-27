Prime Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore, up 4.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.91 crore in June 2021 up 4.6% from Rs. 5.65 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2021 up 71.65% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2021 down 30.33% from Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2020.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.65 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.96 in June 2020.

Prime Sec shares closed at 109.95 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 174.53% returns over the last 6 months and 126.70% over the last 12 months.