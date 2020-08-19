Prime Sec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore, up 11.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.65 crore in June 2020 up 11.88% from Rs. 5.05 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2020 down 9.61% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2020 up 2.23% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2019.

Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.06 in June 2019.

Prime Sec shares closed at 45.40 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and 22.70% over the last 12 months.