Prime Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, down 40.21% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.90 1.61 11.54 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.90 1.61 11.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.22 2.65 4.28 Depreciation 0.24 0.24 0.19 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -0.32 0.06 0.04 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.68 2.29 1.38 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.08 -3.63 5.65 Other Income 0.82 1.74 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.90 -1.89 5.65 Interest 0.26 0.11 0.05 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.64 -2.00 5.60 Exceptional Items -- 0.83 -- P/L Before Tax 2.64 -1.17 5.60 Tax 0.53 0.04 1.53 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.11 -1.21 4.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.11 -1.21 4.07 Equity Share Capital 16.12 15.93 15.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 -0.38 1.42 Diluted EPS 0.63 -0.38 1.31 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.66 -0.38 1.42 Diluted EPS 0.63 -0.38 1.31 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited