Prime Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore, down 40.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 02:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 6.90 crore in December 2022 down 40.21% from Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2022 down 48.16% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2022 down 46.23% from Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021.
Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in December 2021. Prime Sec shares closed at 101.30 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.51% returns over the last 6 months and -11.02% over the last 12 months.
Prime Securities
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations6.901.6111.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.901.6111.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.222.654.28
Depreciation0.240.240.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.320.060.04
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.682.291.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.08-3.635.65
Other Income0.821.74--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.90-1.895.65
Interest0.260.110.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.64-2.005.60
Exceptional Items--0.83--
P/L Before Tax2.64-1.175.60
Tax0.530.041.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.11-1.214.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.11-1.214.07
Equity Share Capital16.1215.9315.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.66-0.381.42
Diluted EPS0.63-0.381.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.66-0.381.42
Diluted EPS0.63-0.381.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

