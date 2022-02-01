Prime Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore, up 1226.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.54 crore in December 2021 up 1226.44% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2021 up 528.42% from Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.84 crore in December 2021 up 630.91% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2020.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Prime Sec shares closed at 114.90 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 166.59% over the last 12 months.