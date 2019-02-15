Prime Sec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, up 252.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in December 2018 up 252.38% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2018 up 452.94% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2018 up 409.86% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2017.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2017.

Prime Sec shares closed at 42.70 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and -17.73% over the last 12 months.