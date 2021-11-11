Prime Sec Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore, up 47.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.20 crore in September 2021 up 47.82% from Rs. 8.93 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2021 up 201.87% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.03 crore in September 2021 up 138.99% from Rs. 3.36 crore in September 2020.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.44 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2020.

Prime Sec shares closed at 126.35 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 203.00% returns over the last 6 months and 180.47% over the last 12 months.