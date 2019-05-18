Prime Sec Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore, up 403.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore in March 2019 up 403.37% from Rs. 2.67 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2019 up 66.1% from Rs. 2.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.00 crore in March 2019 up 830.23% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2018.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.14 in March 2018.

Prime Sec shares closed at 39.95 on May 16, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.31% returns over the last 6 months and -3.97% over the last 12 months.