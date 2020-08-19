172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|prime-sec-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-10-08-crore-down-4-64-y-o-y-5726371.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:25 AM IST

Prime Sec Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore, down 4.64% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.08 crore in June 2020 down 4.64% from Rs. 10.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2020 down 68.47% from Rs. 2.95 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2020 down 39.71% from Rs. 4.13 crore in June 2019.

Prime Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in June 2019.

Prime Sec shares closed at 45.40 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given 19.79% returns over the last 6 months and 22.70% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations10.0831.1510.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations10.0831.1510.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.667.152.40
Depreciation0.290.330.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.5714.52--
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.369.964.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.20-0.813.78
Other Income--0.010.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.20-0.803.88
Interest0.080.060.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.12-0.863.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.12-0.863.81
Tax1.190.270.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.93-1.132.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.93-1.132.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.93-1.132.95
Equity Share Capital13.3013.3013.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.35-0.431.11
Diluted EPS0.35-0.421.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.35-0.431.11
Diluted EPS0.35-0.421.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Prime Sec #Prime Securities #Results

