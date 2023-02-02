Prime Sec Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.58 crore, down 5.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.58 crore in December 2022 down 5.57% from Rs. 15.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.86 crore in December 2022 down 30.82% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2022 down 33.04% from Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2021.