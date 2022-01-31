Prime Sec Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.44 crore, up 145.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.44 crore in December 2021 up 145.08% from Rs. 6.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2021 up 481.25% from Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2021 up 622.02% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2020.

Prime Sec shares closed at 108.90 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.72% returns over the last 6 months and 146.10% over the last 12 months.