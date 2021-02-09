Prime Sec Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore, down 53.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.30 crore in December 2020 down 53.4% from Rs. 13.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 up 313.33% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020 up 32.93% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Prime Sec shares closed at 41.80 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.58% over the last 12 months.