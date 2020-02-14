Prime Sec Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in December 2019 up 0.82% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019 down 108.01% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019 down 88.8% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2018.

Prime Sec shares closed at 41.45 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.