Prime Sec Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, up 0.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prime Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in December 2019 up 0.82% from Rs. 13.41 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2019 down 108.01% from Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2019 down 88.8% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2018.
Prime Sec shares closed at 41.45 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given 12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -0.72% over the last 12 months.
|Prime Securities
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|13.52
|18.76
|13.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|13.52
|18.76
|13.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.15
|7.89
|3.19
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.23
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|3.39
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.49
|5.84
|2.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|4.80
|7.11
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.61
|4.91
|7.20
|Interest
|0.03
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.58
|4.85
|7.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.58
|4.85
|7.14
|Tax
|1.03
|0.90
|1.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|3.95
|5.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|3.95
|5.62
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.45
|3.95
|5.62
|Equity Share Capital
|13.30
|13.30
|13.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|1.49
|2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|1.49
|2.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|1.49
|2.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|1.49
|2.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
