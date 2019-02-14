Prime Sec Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore, up 107.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.41 crore in December 2018 up 107.91% from Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in December 2018 up 59.21% from Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2018 up 48.48% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2017.

Prime Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.30 in December 2017.

Prime Sec shares closed at 41.75 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.35% returns over the last 6 months and -19.56% over the last 12 months.