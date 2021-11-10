Prime Industrie Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in September 2021 up 2.9% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 up 95.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2020.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 5.60 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -26.80% returns over the last 6 months and 286.21% over the last 12 months.