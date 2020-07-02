Prime Industrie Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 73.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2020 up 73.48% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020 up 170.43% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2020 up 96.77% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019.

Prime Industrie EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2019.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 0.73 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)