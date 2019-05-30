Prime Industrie Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, down 3.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in March 2019 down 3.65% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 up 392.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2019 down 8.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2018.

Prime Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2018.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 1.19 on April 11, 2019 (BSE)