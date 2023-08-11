Prime Industrie Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.43 crore, up 4701.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.43 crore in June 2023 up 4701.68% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.20 crore in June 2023 up 13926.3% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.32 crore in June 2023 up 56500% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

Prime Industrie EPS has increased to Rs. 7.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 134.50 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2,496.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2,486.54% over the last 12 months.