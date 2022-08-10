 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Industrie Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 51.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prime Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 51.82% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 3475% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Prime Industrie shares closed at 5.46 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.01% returns over the last 6 months and -37.53% over the last 12 months.

Prime Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 0.70 0.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 0.70 0.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.09 0.46 0.38
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.05
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 -0.05 0.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.25 0.06
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 0.25 0.06
Interest 0.10 0.22 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.02 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.02 0.00
Tax -- 0.01 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 0.01 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 0.01 0.00
Equity Share Capital 7.86 7.86 7.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.01 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.01 0.03
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.01 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

